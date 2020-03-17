No Coronavirus Cases Confirmed Yet in Syria - WHO

Syria has yet to register a single case of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection despite access to tests in the country, World Health Organization spokesman Christian Lindmeier said on Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Syria has yet to register a single case of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection despite access to tests in the country, World Health Organization spokesman Christian Lindmeier said on Tuesday.

"There are no cases of coronavirus in Syria.

It has now become possible to conduct tests both in the territory under the control of the government, and in the north-west, which is controlled by the opposition," Lindmeier said at a briefing.

According to him, thirty-four tests performed in Damascus came back negative. The World Health Organization (WHO) is closely monitoring the situation, in particular in the north-west regions of the country.

On March 11, the WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. More than 185,000 cases in 155 countries and territories have been confirmed. Over 80,000 patients have recovered, but more than 7,300 have died.