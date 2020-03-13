No COVID-19 Cases Detected Among Refugees, Asylum Seekers - UNHCR Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

There have so far been no diagnoses of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) among refugees or asylum seekers, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees agency (UNHCR) spokesman Babar Baloch said on Friday at a briefing

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) There have so far been no diagnoses of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) among refugees or asylum seekers, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees agency (UNHCR) spokesman Babar Baloch said on Friday at a briefing.

"Today, based on the best available evidence, there have been no reports on COVID 19 infections among refugees and asylum seekers," Baloch said.

According to the spokesman, all refugees who are in camps or places of special detention have access to all the necessary medical services. Baloch did not specify whether regular tests for the disease were taken at these locations.

The COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday. The total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 130,000, with a death toll of over 4,900 and recovery toll exceeding 68,000.