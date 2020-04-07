UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No COVID-19 Cases Detected Among Russian Troops In Syria - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 07:48 PM

No COVID-19 Cases Detected Among Russian Troops in Syria - Russian Military

No cases of the coronavirus have been recorded to date among Russian troops stationed in Syria, their commander, Col. Gen. Yevgeny Ustinov, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) No cases of the coronavirus have been recorded to date among Russian troops stationed in Syria, their commander, Col. Gen. Yevgeny Ustinov, said on Tuesday.

"The situation in the area of responsibility of the group of Russian armed forces in the Syrian Arab Republic is stable. No cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered among military or civilian personnel," Ustinov said.

The commander added that all facilities of the Russian group were under tightened controls, and everyone's temperature was taken at least four times a day.

Ustinov also noted that physical contact between the military and locals had been minimized, the entry and exit of cars restricted, and all public events canceled.

So far, Syria has reported 19 confirmed cases of the disease on its soil, including two fatalities and two recoveries.

Related Topics

Syria Russia All Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Netherlands' COVID-19 Cases Up by 777 to 19,580, D ..

25 seconds ago

86 arrested for profiteering, violation of lockdow ..

27 seconds ago

Pakistan to get 2nd cache of assistance from Japan ..

28 seconds ago

KP govt to enhance corona diagnostic facility by 1 ..

30 seconds ago

Capital police distributes ration among destitute ..

31 seconds ago

Police released COVID-19 public awareness song: In ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.