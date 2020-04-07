No COVID-19 Cases Detected Among Russian Troops in Syria - Russian Military

No cases of the coronavirus have been recorded to date among Russian troops stationed in Syria, their commander, Col. Gen. Yevgeny Ustinov, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) No cases of the coronavirus have been recorded to date among Russian troops stationed in Syria, their commander, Col. Gen. Yevgeny Ustinov, said on Tuesday.

"The situation in the area of responsibility of the group of Russian armed forces in the Syrian Arab Republic is stable. No cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered among military or civilian personnel," Ustinov said.

The commander added that all facilities of the Russian group were under tightened controls, and everyone's temperature was taken at least four times a day.

Ustinov also noted that physical contact between the military and locals had been minimized, the entry and exit of cars restricted, and all public events canceled.

So far, Syria has reported 19 confirmed cases of the disease on its soil, including two fatalities and two recoveries.