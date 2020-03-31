UrduPoint.com
No COVID-19 Cases Recorded In Northwestern Syria - WHO Official

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Northwestern Syria has not yet registered any COVID-19 cases, the head of the World Health Organization's (WHO) local operation has said in an interview with Sputnik, pointing to internally displaced persons' vulnerability to respiratory infections.

"As of today, 30 March, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in NW Syria.

However, NW Syria is home to four million people, of which the majority are internally displaced and therefore particularly vulnerable to respiratory infections like COVID-19," Mahmoud Daher told Sputnik.

The WHO official added that hundreds of thousands of people in northwestern Syria were living in overcrowded camps "with limited access to basic health care, housing, food and clean water" and were facing deprivation, and both physical and mental stress.

