No COVID-19 Cases Reported in Tunisia Over Previous 24 Hours - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) No new cases of the coronavirus disease have been registered in Tunisia over the past day, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the total number of those infected has remained at 1,051.

On Monday, the health authorities confirmed three new COVID-19 cases.

A total of 929 patients have been already discharged from hospitals, and the death toll now stands at 48, the ministry said in its statistical report published on Facebook, adding that it has not recorded any new coronavirus-related fatalities since Sunday.

According to the ministry, there are 74 active cases, and two individuals are receiving special medical treatment.

On Sunday, Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh expressed hope that the country's holiday season would resume in early July. Earlier in the month, the minister of major national projects, Lobna Jribi, said that the authorities were planning to reopen museums, hotels and mosques starting June 4 and potentially restart the entire economy on June 14.

The country's authorities began gradually easing the economic restrictions introduced to curb the COVID-19 outbreak in early May, allowing factories, the service sector and construction agencies to resume activities.

On May 15, the Tunisian government lifted the ban on the operation of large shopping malls and trade markets. A curfew in Tunisia now lasts from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time (from 10:00 to 04:00 GMT).

Elsewhere in the region, the number of coronavirus cases in Sudan has surpassed 4,000, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The death toll has increased by 14 to 184, and the tally of recoveries rose by 85 to 588, the ministry said, as quoted by the state-owned SUNA news agency.

The total of those infected now stands at 4,146, with 3,331 cases being registered in the province of Khartoum, including the country's capital city.

Sudan on March 16 announced the introduction of a state of emergency in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. A curfew was introduced throughout the country in the evening and at night. In Khartoum province, where the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered, an around-the-clock quarantine regime has been in effect since April 18.