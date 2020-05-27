UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No COVID-19 Cases Reported In Tunisia Over Previous 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 08:30 PM

No COVID-19 Cases Reported in Tunisia Over Previous 24 Hours - Health Ministry

No new cases of the coronavirus disease have been registered in Tunisia over the past day, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the total number of those infected has remained at 1,051

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) No new cases of the coronavirus disease have been registered in Tunisia over the past day, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the total number of those infected has remained at 1,051.

On Monday, the health authorities confirmed three new COVID-19 cases.

A total of 929 patients have been already discharged from hospitals, and the death toll now stands at 48, the ministry said in its statistical report published on Facebook, adding that it has not recorded any new coronavirus-related fatalities since Sunday.

According to the ministry, there are 74 active cases, and two individuals are receiving special medical treatment.

On Sunday, Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh expressed hope that the country's holiday season would resume in early July. Earlier in the month, the minister of major national projects, Lobna Jribi, said that the authorities were planning to reopen museums, hotels and mosques starting June 4 and potentially restart the entire economy on June 14.

The country's authorities began gradually easing the economic restrictions introduced to curb the COVID-19 outbreak in early May, allowing factories, the service sector and construction agencies to resume activities.

On May 15, the Tunisian government lifted the ban on the operation of large shopping malls and trade markets. A curfew in Tunisia now lasts from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time (from 10:00 to 04:00 GMT).

Elsewhere in the region, the number of coronavirus cases in Sudan has surpassed 4,000, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The death toll has increased by 14 to 184, and the tally of recoveries rose by 85 to 588, the ministry said, as quoted by the state-owned SUNA news agency.

The total of those infected now stands at 4,146, with 3,331 cases being registered in the province of Khartoum, including the country's capital city.

Sudan on March 16 announced the introduction of a state of emergency in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. A curfew was introduced throughout the country in the evening and at night. In Khartoum province, where the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered, an around-the-clock quarantine regime has been in effect since April 18.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Facebook Khartoum Tunisia Sudan March April May June July Sunday Market From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE records 30% reduction in Nitrogen Dioxide leve ..

21 minutes ago

Federal govt to be consulted before taking any dec ..

26 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges ..

27 seconds ago

Uninterrupted power supply provided during Eid day ..

29 seconds ago

UN Chief Urges Reasserting Authority of Internatio ..

30 seconds ago

Top Ukrainian Diplomat to Visit Hungary on Friday ..

32 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.