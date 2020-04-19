UrduPoint.com
No COVID-19 Fatal Cases Registered In Thailand Over Past 48 Hours - Authorities

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 12:50 PM

No COVID-19 Fatal Cases Registered in Thailand Over Past 48 Hours - Authorities

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) Thailand has not registered a single coronavirus-related death in two days, Taweesin Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the national coronavirus response center, said on Sunday, adding that there were 32 new patients.

"Today 32 new cases of infection have been registered and, for the second day in a row, not a single death from coronavirus infection [was detected]," Visanuyothin said at a daily briefing.

The total COVID-19 count currently stands at 2,765, with 47 deaths. So far, 1,928 people have fully recovered.

"Over the past day alone, 141 people have been discharged from the infectious disease departments of hospitals in Thailand who have had a coronavirus infection," Visanuyothin said.

The spokesman also urged those who have recovered to donate plasma to help the sick.

Meanwhile, neighboring Myanmar has registered 13 new COVID-19 cases over a day, bringing the total number to 107, according to the Health Ministry.

So far, five people have died and five have fully recovered, the ministry added.

