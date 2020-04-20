UrduPoint.com
No COVID-19 Fatalities Registered In Thailand Over Past 3 Days - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 12:56 PM

No deaths from the coronavirus disease have been registered in Thailand for the third day in a row, Taweesin Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the national coronavirus response center, said on Monday, adding that there are 27 new COVID-19 patients

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) No deaths from the coronavirus disease have been registered in Thailand for the third day in a row, Taweesin Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the national coronavirus response center, said on Monday, adding that there are 27 new COVID-19 patients.

"Today, 27 new cases of infection have been registered and, for the third day in a row, not a single death from the coronavirus infection [have been detected]," Visanuyothin said at a daily briefing.

The spokesman said that the total toll in the country amounted to 2,792, and the number of fatal cases stood at 47. A total of 1,995 people fully recovered from the disease.

Moreover, according to Visanuyothin, no COVID-19 cases have been registered in nine out of Thailand's 76 provinces over the last 28 days.

