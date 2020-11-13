UrduPoint.com
No COVID-19 Lockdown Easing Expected In Germany On Monday - Cabinet Spokesman

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Germany is unlikely to see on Monday a scaleback in restrictions on public life that were imposed in early November to limit the spread of coronavirus, a government spokesman said on Friday.

"As things stand now, there should be no expectations of easing on Monday," Steffen Seibert told reporters at a daily press conference.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is scheduled to meet with regional governors on Monday to assess progress in the fight against the pandemic and set out further measures.

Seibert said that easing the lockdown before the seven-day incidence nears 50 new infections per 100,000 population would risk undoing the gains made so far. Germany has reported a record 23,542 rise in daily cases despite going into a second lockdown on November 2.

