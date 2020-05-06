UrduPoint.com
No COVID-19 Patient Died In Israel Overnight - Health Ministry

Wed 06th May 2020

No patient who has tested positive for COVID-19 died in Israel overnight, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has increased by 25 to 16,314 since the previous evening

The death toll remains at 238 cases, according to the ministry's report from 10:50 local time (07:50 GMT).

The ministry said that the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Israel has decreased by 37 to 5,549. Among those infected, 90 are in critical condition, while 70 have been receiving medical treatment via artificial lung ventilators.

The tally of recoveries has risen by 62 to 10,527, the ministry added.

Israel has already begun to ease its lockdown restrictions by reopening stores that sell electronics and household goods. People are currently allowed to play sports outside and visit their friends and relatives. The country has also reopened barbershops, beauty salons and shops, while malls, trade markets and sports clubs should resume working in the coming days.

