No COVID-Free Countries Left in Africa as Lesotho Confirms First Case - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Lesotho has confirmed its first coronavirus infection in a person who arrived from the middle Eastern region, becoming the last African nation to do so, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Lesotho, a small kingdom enclaved within the borders of South Africa the epicenter of the pandemic in Africa, with 11,350 cases as of Tuesday was the last coronavirus-free nation among fully sovereign countries on the continent. Meanwhile, the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, a partially recognized political entity in Western Sahara, remains virus-free.

"The Ministry of Health informs the Basotho nation [the ethnic group which represents 99 percent of Lesotho's population] and the entire Community living in Lesotho, that the country has the first confirmed case of COVID-19," the ministry said in a press release.

At the same time, the country's COVID-19 Response Center tweeted that the case was confirmed on Tuesday, and the carrier had arrived from the Middle East. According to the health authorities, 81 people with a recent travel history to Saudi Arabia and South Africa were tested for COVID-19 last week.

North Korea, Turkmenistan and 10 island nations in Oceania remain the only areas with no officially confirmed coronavirus cases.