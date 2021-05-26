None of the crew members of Russia's Amur merchant ship was arrested or sought assistance after the collision with Japan's fishing schooner in the Japanese waters, Russia's consul general in Sapporo, Sergey Marin, told Sputnik on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) None of the crew members of Russia's Amur merchant ship was arrested or sought assistance after the collision with Japan's fishing schooner in the Japanese waters, Russia's consul general in Sapporo, Sergey Marin, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, three crew members of the Japanese ship died after the collision.

"Crew members of the Amur ship were interviewed on the spot by staffers of the maritime safety department. No one was arrested, and they have not yet requested our help," Marin said.