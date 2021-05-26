UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Crew Members Of Russian Ship Arrested After Collision With Japan's Schooner - Official

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:34 PM

No Crew Members of Russian Ship Arrested After Collision With Japan's Schooner - Official

None of the crew members of Russia's Amur merchant ship was arrested or sought assistance after the collision with Japan's fishing schooner in the Japanese waters, Russia's consul general in Sapporo, Sergey Marin, told Sputnik on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) None of the crew members of Russia's Amur merchant ship was arrested or sought assistance after the collision with Japan's fishing schooner in the Japanese waters, Russia's consul general in Sapporo, Sergey Marin, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, three crew members of the Japanese ship died after the collision.

"Crew members of the Amur ship were interviewed on the spot by staffers of the maritime safety department. No one was arrested, and they have not yet requested our help," Marin said.

Related Topics

Russia Died Sapporo Japan

Recent Stories

86.1 % wheat procurement target achieved in Multa ..

22 seconds ago

India using nefarious tactics to supress Kashmiris ..

23 seconds ago

Japan newspaper sponsoring Olympics joins cancella ..

25 seconds ago

Kinshasa residents still banking on 'God's protect ..

27 seconds ago

Tokyo May Ask Japanese Government to Extend COVID- ..

5 minutes ago

Government to provide new PoR smart cards to Afgha ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.