No Criminal Cases Against Tikhanovskaya Launched in Russia - Russian Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Russia has not initiated any criminal proceedings against former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, she is on the wanted list only under agreements with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Russian Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian Federation's law enforcement agencies have not opened any criminal case against Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. Her presence in the list of wanted people, published on the website of the Russian Interior Ministry, is due to the fact that the ministry's chief information analysis center maintains an international database on the basis of agreements ... on exchanging information related to crime prevention ... signed within the CIS," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.