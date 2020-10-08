UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Criminal Cases Against Tikhanovskaya Launched In Russia - Russian Interior Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:26 PM

No Criminal Cases Against Tikhanovskaya Launched in Russia - Russian Interior Ministry

Russia has not initiated any criminal proceedings against former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, she is on the wanted list only under agreements with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Russian Interior Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Russia has not initiated any criminal proceedings against former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, she is on the wanted list only under agreements with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Russian Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian Federation's law enforcement agencies have not opened any criminal case against Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. Her presence in the list of wanted people, published on the website of the Russian Interior Ministry, is due to the fact that the ministry's chief information analysis center maintains an international database on the basis of agreements ... on exchanging information related to crime prevention ... signed within the CIS," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Russia Criminals

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

14 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

22 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif loosing public support for his anti-s ..

6 minutes ago

DC monitors anti-encroachment campaign

6 minutes ago

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

9 minutes ago

Russia's Mevedev Says Events in Armenia, Kyrgyzsta ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.