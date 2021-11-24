No criminal charges over Austria ski resort corona outbreak: prosecutors

Austrian prosecutors said on Wednesday that they would not file criminal charges over last year's coronavirus outbreak at a popular Alpine ski resort, where thousands of international tourists say they got infected

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Austrian prosecutors said on Wednesday that they would not file criminal charges over last year's coronavirus outbreak at a popular Alpine ski resort, where thousands of international tourists say they got infected.

"The investigations into the spread of corona in Ischgl in spring 2020 have been discontinued. There is no charge. There is no evidence that anyone culpably did anything or failed to do anything to increase the risk of contagion," the prosecutor's office of the city of Innsbruck said in a statement.