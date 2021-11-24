UrduPoint.com

No Criminal Charges Over Austria Ski Resort Corona Outbreak: Prosecutors

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 04:24 PM

No criminal charges over Austria ski resort corona outbreak: prosecutors

Austrian prosecutors said on Wednesday that they would not file criminal charges over last year's coronavirus outbreak at a popular Alpine ski resort, where thousands of international tourists say they got infected

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Austrian prosecutors said on Wednesday that they would not file criminal charges over last year's coronavirus outbreak at a popular Alpine ski resort, where thousands of international tourists say they got infected.

"The investigations into the spread of corona in Ischgl in spring 2020 have been discontinued. There is no charge. There is no evidence that anyone culpably did anything or failed to do anything to increase the risk of contagion," the prosecutor's office of the city of Innsbruck said in a statement.

Related Topics

Innsbruck Alpine Criminals 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

5.2-magnitude quake hits 73 km SW of Yonakuni, Jap ..

5.2-magnitude quake hits 73 km SW of Yonakuni, Japan -- USGS

1 minute ago
 EU COREPER Agreed to Extend Sanctions for Human Ri ..

EU COREPER Agreed to Extend Sanctions for Human Rights Violations - Source

1 minute ago
 City to have The Diabetes Centre (TDC) branch

City to have The Diabetes Centre (TDC) branch

1 minute ago
 Another two cases of corona reported in Faisalabad ..

Another two cases of corona reported in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Can't take India lightly in home conditions, says ..

Can't take India lightly in home conditions, says Williamson

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs constituting committee to tac ..

Commissioner directs constituting committee to tackle air pollution issues

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.