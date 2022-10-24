SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) There are no critical damages after the attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) by Ukraine, Vladimir Leontyev, the head of the Nova Kakhovka administration, told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Kherson regional authorities said that Ukrainian troops fired 19 HIMARS and Vilkha missiles at Nova Kakhovka, with three of them hitting the HPP.

"The Kakhovka HPP continues to stand courageously, everything is fine, there are no critical damages," Leontyev said, adding that the plant continues to operate.