No Curfew in Moscow Region as City Begins Mandatory Self-Isolation - Government Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) A curfew will not be introduced in the Moscow Region for now, a source in the regional government told Sputnik not long after it was announced that the city of Moscow was going to enforce mandatory self-isolation.

"No curfew is being introduced in the [Moscow] region," the source said.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Sunday that all Muscovites irrespective of age must not leave home unless for exceptional reasons beginning March 30.

People living in Moscow suburbs will still be allowed to travel under certain conditions.