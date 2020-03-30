UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Curfew In Moscow Region As City Begins Mandatory Self-Isolation - Government Source

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 02:30 AM

No Curfew in Moscow Region as City Begins Mandatory Self-Isolation - Government Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) A curfew will not be introduced in the Moscow Region for now, a source in the regional government told Sputnik not long after it was announced that the city of Moscow was going to enforce mandatory self-isolation.

"No curfew is being introduced in the [Moscow] region," the source said.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Sunday that all Muscovites irrespective of age must not leave home unless for exceptional reasons beginning March 30.

People living in Moscow suburbs will still be allowed to travel under certain conditions.

Related Topics

Moscow March Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed instructs DoH to launch drive-th ..

1 hour ago

Over 220,000 laboratory tests conducted for COVID- ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi President discuss efforts ..

3 hours ago

UAE reports 102 new COVID-19 cases, three recoveri ..

4 hours ago

Suspension of metro, tram and marine services exte ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Pope Francis discuss developmen ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.