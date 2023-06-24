(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Information spread on social media regarding the alleged introduction of a curfew in Russia's Rostov region is false, the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

"In the Telegram messenger, on behalf of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Rostov Region, information is being published about the introduction of a curfew in the region.

This message is a fake and has nothing to do with the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Rostov Region," the emergency services said.

Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram in the early hours of Saturday that law enforcement agencies were doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of residents of the Rostov region.