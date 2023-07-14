Open Menu

No Current Plans For Putin-Erdogan Phone Talks, Contact Could Be Arranged - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) A telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is not yet on Russian President Vladimir Putin's schedule, if necessary, such contacts will be organized, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the week, Erdogan said that he expects to negotiate with Putin on the grain deal, both by phone and in person.

"So far, there is no such conversation in the president's schedule. If necessary, it will be organized," Peskov told a briefing.

