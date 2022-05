(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) No damage has been recorded by now from missiles fired by North Korea, the Japanese Defense Ministry said.

On the morning of May 25, North Korea fired three ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan from the Sunan area in Pyongyang. It was the country's 17th missile test since the year start.