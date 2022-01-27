No Damage Reported in Japan After Presumed Projectile Launch by N.Korea - Kyodo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) No damage has been reported in Japan following the presumed launch of an unidentified projectile by North Korea, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing government sources.

Earlier, the Yonhap news agency, citing the South Korean military, reported that North Korea fired an unidentified projectile towards the Sea of Japan.

After that, Kyodo, citing sources, reported that the projectile believed to have been fired by North Korea landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.