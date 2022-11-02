No Damage to Japanese Ships, Aircraft From North Korean Missiles Recorded - Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) No damage was recorded to Japanese ships and aircraft from North Korean missiles, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters.

"The Defense Ministry has exchanged information with other ministries.

By this time, no damage from North Korean missiles to ships and aircraft has been registered," Hamada said.

According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, North Korea fired at least two missiles on Wednesday, which fell outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that three missiles had been fired.