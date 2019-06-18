No Damages to Nuclear Power Plants Reported After Earthquake in Japan - Trade Ministry

No damages have been reported so far on Japan's nuclear power plants after the north of the country got hit by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) No damages have been reported so far on Japan 's nuclear power plants after the north of the country got hit by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

"There is no information of damage inflicted on the following Nuclear Power Stations (all in shutdown or in decommissioning). Tokyo Electric Power: Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant / Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant / Fukushima Daini Nuclear Power Plant, Tohoku Electric Power: Higashidori Nuclear Power Plant / Onagawa Nuclear Power Plant," the ministry said on Twitter.