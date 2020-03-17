No Data Breached in Hack of US Health Agency Website - Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The United States' top health agency had no data breaches during the recent hacking attack, Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Alex Azar told reporters.

"In the previous 24 hours we saw a great deal of enhanced activity with relation to the HHS, HHS computer systems and website. Fortunately, we have extremely strong barriers.

We had no penetration into our networks, we had no degradation of the function of the networks. We had no limitation of our capacity for people to telework," Azar said Monday. "There is no data breach, or no degradation in terms of our ability to function and serve our important mission here."

Azar said the HHS has taken very strong defensive actions and the source of this enhanced activity remains under investigation.

US officials said they believe the attack was done by a foreign actor, but it has not yet been confirmed who is responsible, the report said.