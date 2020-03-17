UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Data Breached In Hack Of US Health Agency Website - Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 02:20 AM

No Data Breached in Hack of US Health Agency Website - Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The United States' top health agency had no data breaches during the recent hacking attack, Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Alex Azar told reporters.

"In the previous 24 hours we saw a great deal of enhanced activity with relation to the HHS, HHS computer systems and website. Fortunately, we have extremely strong barriers.

We had no penetration into our networks, we had no degradation of the function of the networks. We had no limitation of our capacity for people to telework," Azar said Monday. "There is no data breach, or no degradation in terms of our ability to function and serve our important mission here."

Azar said the HHS has taken very strong defensive actions and the source of this enhanced activity remains under investigation.

US officials said they believe the attack was done by a foreign actor, but it has not yet been confirmed who is responsible, the report said.

Related Topics

Attack United States Top Hacking

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Spain review global fig ..

26 minutes ago

ERC Abu Dhabi Centre&#039;s programmes benefit 1,1 ..

56 minutes ago

Ukraine oligarchs bankroll equipment in virus figh ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed updated on Coronavirus containme ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health, Disaster Management Authority ..

3 hours ago

UAE temporarily suspends prayers in all places of ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.