No Date For Normandy Four Summit On Ukraine Yet - Kremlin Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 07:21 PM

No Date for Normandy Four Summit on Ukraine Yet - Kremlin Spokesman

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied on Thursday reports of a Normandy Four summit on Ukraine being set for November 15 and a separate meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the framework of this format

Ukrainian telegram-channels earlier reported that a summit in the Normandy Four format to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine could take place on November 15. According to the reports, a meeting of leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany is planned, followed by a bilateral meeting of the Russian and the Ukrainian presidents.

Ukrainian telegram-channels earlier reported that a summit in the Normandy Four format to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine could take place on November 15. According to the reports, a meeting of leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany is planned, followed by a bilateral meeting of the Russian and the Ukrainian presidents.

"This is not true, there is no date yet," Peskov told Sputnik.

