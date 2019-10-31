No Date for Normandy Four Summit on Ukraine Yet - Kremlin Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied on Thursday reports of a Normandy Four summit on Ukraine being set for November 15 and a separate meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the framework of this format

Ukrainian telegram-channels earlier reported that a summit in the Normandy Four format to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine could take place on November 15. According to the reports, a meeting of leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany is planned, followed by a bilateral meeting of the Russian and the Ukrainian presidents.

"This is not true, there is no date yet," Peskov told Sputnik.