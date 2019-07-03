UrduPoint.com
No Date Of Russia-Turkey-Iran Summit On Syria Set Yet - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

No Date of Russia-Turkey-Iran Summit on Syria Set Yet - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

No specific date of the Russian-Turkish-Iranian summit on settling the Syrian crisis has been set yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) No specific date of the Russian-Turkish-Iranian summit on settling the Syrian crisis has been set yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Wednesday.

"We do not have concrete proposals .

.. but the sooner it will be held, the better. Of course taking into account how the developments will evolve," Vershinin told reporters, when asked about the possible dates of the summit between the Syrian ceasefire guarantor states.

