No Date Set for Any More US-Russia Talks, Communications Ongoing - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) No date has been set for any more US-Russia talks on security in Europe but Washington is in contact with Moscow on what comes next after a week of diplomatic meetings, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

"There are no dates set for any more talks. We have to consult with allies and partners. First, we're in communication with the Russians and we'll see what comes next," Sullivan told a press briefing.