No Date Set For Erdogan's Visit To Russia - Kremlin Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:10 PM

No Date Set for Erdogan's Visit to Russia - Kremlin Spokesman

The exact date of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Russia has not been set yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday, commenting on Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar's statement that Erdogan could visit Russia in 2019 in connection with the launch of the TurkStream gas pipeline

"There is no exact date yet," Peskov said.

TurkStream is envisaged as a 570-mile twin pipeline for transferring Russian gas to Turkey and further up to south and southeast Europe. With a combined transport capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters, the pipeline is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2019.

