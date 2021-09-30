UrduPoint.com

No Date Yet For Meeting Of Russian, US, Israeli Security Councils' Chiefs - Ryabkov

No Date Yet for Meeting of Russian, US, Israeli Security Councils' Chiefs - Ryabkov

There is no date for the meeting of the heads of the security councils of Russia, the United States and Israel, the issue is being discussed at different levels, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said after Russian-US strategic stability talks in Geneva

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) There is no date for the meeting of the heads of the security councils of Russia, the United States and Israel, the issue is being discussed at different levels, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said after Russian-US strategic stability talks in Geneva.

"This issue has not been settled yet. It is being discussed at different levels. It is not necessary to say right away that it is the heads of the staff of the security councils of our countries who will gather for preparations," Ryabkov said.

