No Dates Set For Russia-Iran-Turkey Summit on Syria or Putin-Erdogan Meeting - Kremlin

Contacts are ongoing over potentially setting up a Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on Syria and a one-on-one meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, although no concrete dates have been set yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Contacts are ongoing over potentially setting up a Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on Syria and a one-on-one meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, although no concrete dates have been set yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"Indeed, negotiations were held with the Iranian side on this matter, the summit is being worked out. In this case, there is an agreement from the Russian side for certain dates.

But you know that schedules of the three heads of state have to be agreed. So far, this agreement has not been completed. As soon as and if it is done, we will inform everyone," Peskov told reporters.

Regarding the issue of a Putin-Erdogan meeting taking place sooner, as Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had said earlier they would meet to discuss developments in Syria, Peskov gave a similar prognosis.

"No, we do not have any [dates] yet," the spokesman said in a regular daily briefing.