No Deadlines on Agreeing on Venue for Russia-US Summit - Geneva Authorities

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) There are no deadlines on timing to decide on the exact venue of the upcoming US-Russia summit in Switzerland, Emmanuel Cuenod, the spokesman for the Republic and Canton of Geneva, told Sputnik on Friday.

"There has never been a question about the timing of the decision by Monday. We have no deadlines of this kind. The decision depends on the countries themselves and they will report it whenever they want. Everything else is speculation," Cuenod said.