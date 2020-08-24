UrduPoint.com
No Deal In Mali Talks On Return To Civilian Rule: Negotiators

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:30 PM

Talks between West African nations and Mali's new junta ended on Monday without a deal on how the country should return to civilian rule following last week's coup, negotiators said

In separate statements, the two sides also said that ousted president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita -- whose return to office had been initially demanded by the regional bloc ECOWAS -- no longer wished to resume duties.

