No deal in Mali talks on return to civilian rule: negotiators

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Talks between West African nations and Mali's new junta ended on Monday without a deal on how the country should return to civilian rule following last week's coup, negotiators said.

In separate statements, the two sides also said that ousted president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita -- whose return to office had been initially demanded by the regional bloc ECOWAS -- no longer wished to resume duties.