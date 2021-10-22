(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia and the United States did not reach any deals on Ukraine during US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland's recent visit to Moscow, this was just an introductory meeting, a high-ranking diplomatic source in the Russian capital told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Russia and the United States did not reach any deals on Ukraine during US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland's recent visit to Moscow, this was just an introductory meeting, a high-ranking diplomatic source in the Russian capital told Sputnik on Friday.

"I can assure you that we did not make any deals on Ukraine with Nuland, no 'exchanges' or 'agreements'," the source said.

This was Nuland's first visit to Moscow in the new capacity, the source added.

"After she was appointed to the post, including to respond for the Russian-US relations, her main task was to find out if improvements are possible. Ukraine was kind of additional 'load', and she discussed it with (Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff) Dmitry Kozak. This was an introductory meeting," the source said.