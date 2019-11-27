No Deaths Among Russians in Dominican Republic Bus Accident - Russian Embassy

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) No Russians were killed in a road accident in the Dominican Republic involving a bus with 35 Russian tourists, all those injured are being taken to the hospital, a spokesperson of the Russian Embassy in the Dominican Republic told Sputnik.

"According to information of the Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, branch of the [Russian] embassy, a bus with 35 Russian tourists, headed to the airport, got into an accident. There are no deaths among our [Russian] citizens, but there are several people with injuries of various degrees," the embassy spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the Russian embassy, all the wounded are receiving medical assistance and are being taken to various Dominican hospitals. The Russians who were not injured in the bus accident are being taken to hotels.