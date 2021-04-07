UrduPoint.com
'No Decision Has Been Made' On US Participation In Open Skies Treaty - State Department

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 07:35 PM

The United States has not yet made a decision on the future of US participation in the Open Skies Treaty, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The United States has not yet made a decision on the future of US participation in the Open Skies Treaty, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"No decision has been made on the future of US participation in the Open Skies Treaty," the spokesperson said. "The United States is actively reviewing matters related to the treaty and consulting with our allies and partners."

