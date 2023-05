(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) No decision has yet been made on the format of participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the BRICS summit in South Africa, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Not yet," Peskov said, answering a question whether a decision on Putin's participation format in the BRICS summit has been made.