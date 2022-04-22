UrduPoint.com

No Decision Made On Putin's Participation In G20 Summit In Bali - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is yet to decide on whether he will attend the G20 Summit in the Indonesian province of Bali in November, his spokesperson said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin is yet to decide on whether he will attend the G20 Summit in the Indonesian province of Bali in November, his spokesperson said on Friday.

"We will inform you about our decision as soon as it is made.

No decision has been made yet," Dmitry Peskov told reporters at a daily briefing.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati of Indonesia, which is holding the rotating presidency of the group of 20 major world economies, confirmed on Thursday that invitations had been sent to all G20 leaders, including President Putin.

