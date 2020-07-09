No Decision Made on Resignation of Governor Furgal - Kremlin

No decision has been made yet on whether to relieve Sergey Furgal, the governor of Khabarovsk Territory in the Russian Far East detained earlier on Thursday, of his duties, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) No decision has been made yet on whether to relieve Sergey Furgal, the governor of Khabarovsk Territory in the Russian Far East detained earlier on Thursday, of his duties, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to the investigators, the governor has been detained as part of the probe into an organized criminal group involved in serious offenses against business people in Khabarovsk Territory and Amur region in 2004-2005. The Investigative Committee said that killers and an organizer of a killing involved in past crimes testified against Furgal. The investigators have also collected testimonies of witnesses and victims.

Peskov said he had been asked repeatedly if Furgal would be fired because of the loss of confidence.

"If and when the president makes this decision, and he may make this decision based on the case materials he has from the investigators ... we will let you know," Peskov told reporters.

According to the spokesman, the law enforcement has been briefing the president on this case.

"Only the court can decide if Furgal or someone else is part of the criminal world. Only the court, and the charges will have to be proven in court. It is premature to make these conclusions without the evidence," Peskov said.

The spokesman declined to give any assessment of Furgal's work as a governor.