No Decision Made to Relocate EAEU Summit to Russia From Minsk - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) No decision has been made to relocate a summit of leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which is planned to take place in Belarus' Minsk in the fall, to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Saturday.

"There have been no such decisions," Peskov said when asked whether the summit relocation to Russia was possible over the situation in Belarus.