No Decision Made Yet On Date On All-Russian Vote On Constitution Amendments - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) No decision has been made yet on the all-Russian vote on the amendments to the national constitution, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"No, no decision has been made on the matter," Peskov told reporters, when asked about possible dates and whether the Central Election Commission is discussing the matter.

The vote was scheduled for April 22 but then postponed until later due to the coronavirus pandemic.

