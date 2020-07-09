UrduPoint.com
No Decision On Format Of UN General Assembly In September Made Yet - Nebenzia

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

No Decision on Format of UN General Assembly in September Made Yet - Nebenzia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The decision on the format of the UN General Assembly's session in September has not been made yet, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.

"There is no resolution at the moment. There are only ideas that President of the General Assembly [Tijjani Muhammad-Bande] himself put forward, we have responded to those ideas, we have identified the concerns that we have in that regard. Not only we, by the way, but also other countries," Nebenzia said in an online interview.

According to the diplomat, the idea of a remote format has been floated, with leaders of countries, heads of state, governments, and foreign ministers speaking in the general political debate by recording videos that will then be shown in the General Assembly Hall.

This idea is, however, controversial.

"First of all, this is completely unprecedented. Secondly, the format is controversial in many ways. How will the order of speakers be determined, who will listen to these speeches, whether the situation will not repeat when we return to normal life, [for example if] some country that is not liked by the host of the UN headquarters [US], its head will not get a visa and will be told to send a video, speak on video, we already went over this, it happened last year," the representative added.

In addition, the diplomat said that some mixed format, which would not undermine the concept of live participation of countries in the General Assembly session, might be invented.

The 75th session of the UN General Assembly is scheduled to begin on September 15.

