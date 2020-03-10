UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Decision To Cancel SCO, BRICS Summits In Russia Due To Coronavirus Yet - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:08 PM

No Decision to Cancel SCO, BRICS Summits in Russia Due to Coronavirus Yet - Kremlin

Russia has not yet made a decision to cancel the summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS due to the coronavirus disease outbreak, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Russia has not yet made a decision to cancel the summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS due to the coronavirus disease outbreak, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The summits are expected to be held from July 21-23 in St. Petersburg.

"There are plans to hold the SCO and the BRICS summits in St. Petersburg, while Chelyabinsk will also host some events, but not the summit itself. No decision has been made yet to cancel the above-mentioned events," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Shanghai Chelyabinsk St. Petersburg July Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Qalandars will take on Zalmis today

9 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 10 bn into marke ..

12 minutes ago

CCRI to provide quality cotton seed at official pr ..

10 minutes ago

All Sudanese Security Agencies Took Part in Crackd ..

10 minutes ago

Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

10 minutes ago

China develops robot for throat swab sampling

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.