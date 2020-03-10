No Decision to Cancel SCO, BRICS Summits in Russia Due to Coronavirus Yet - Kremlin

Russia has not yet made a decision to cancel the summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS due to the coronavirus disease outbreak, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

The summits are expected to be held from July 21-23 in St. Petersburg.

"There are plans to hold the SCO and the BRICS summits in St. Petersburg, while Chelyabinsk will also host some events, but not the summit itself. No decision has been made yet to cancel the above-mentioned events," Peskov told reporters.