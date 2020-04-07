UrduPoint.com
No Decision To Cancel Victory Day Parade In Moscow Yet - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:15 PM

No Decision to Cancel Victory Day Parade in Moscow Yet - Kremlin

Russia is looking into different ways to celebrate the 75th anniversary of World War II victory, and no decision has been made so far to cancel the traditional Victory Day Parade in Moscow, as everything will depend on the development of the coronavirus situation in the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Russia is looking into different ways to celebrate the 75th anniversary of World War II victory, and no decision has been made so far to cancel the traditional Victory Day Parade in Moscow, as everything will depend on the development of the coronavirus situation in the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Obviously, different options are studied, but it is too early to discuss this, as no decision has been made, as of today," Peskov reporters, when asked if the Kremlin has any understanding of how the parade will be held and if it could be postponed to September.

The decision will be made taking into consideration the epidemiological situation, he added.

"Anyway, since we are talking about the age group at risk, veterans' participation is not a good idea, no matter what events are held on May 9, just due to the need to protect their health," Peskov went on to say.

