UrduPoint.com

No Decision Yet On Tanks To Ukraine: Germany

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2023 | 07:32 PM

No decision yet on tanks to Ukraine: Germany

No decision has yet been reached on whether to send Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister said Friday, but added that German officials would examine their stocks for possible delivery

Ramstein Air Base, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :No decision has yet been reached on whether to send Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister said Friday, but added that German officials would examine their stocks for possible delivery.

"Today, we still cannot say when a decision will be taken, and what the decision will be, when it comes to the Leopard tank," Boris Pistorius said during the US-hosted conference in Germany.

But Pistorius -- who only took office on Thursday after his gaffe-prone predecessor resigned -- said he had ordered his ministry to check stocks of the tanks so that action can follow quickly if the decision were to be positive for delivery.

A final decision would be taken only in consultation with allies, he stressed.

Pistorius also said it was "wrong" to claim that Germany alone was blocking the delivery to Ukraine of Western-made battle tanks.

The impression that "there is a united coalition, and that Germany is standing in the way is wrong," said the minister. "There are many allies who say we share the view that I have put forward here," he added.

"There are good reasons for the delivery and there are good reasons against it," he added on the sidelines of a meeting at US Air Base Ramstein on coordinating military aid to Ukraine.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Ukraine German Germany Tank Stocks Share

Recent Stories

‘Year of Sustainability’ reflects UAE’s comm ..

‘Year of Sustainability’ reflects UAE’s commitment to promote sustainabili ..

19 minutes ago
 Chinese Travel Agencies to Resume Group Tours to 2 ..

Chinese Travel Agencies to Resume Group Tours to 20 Countries on February 6

5 minutes ago
 Court adjourns Nooriabad project reference against ..

Court adjourns Nooriabad project reference against Sindh's Chief Minister Sindh ..

2 minutes ago
 Delegation of SC judges visits PHB, condoles death ..

Delegation of SC judges visits PHB, condoles death of Abdul Latif

2 minutes ago
 PNCA to hold puppet show for children, youth on Ja ..

PNCA to hold puppet show for children, youth on Jan 21

2 minutes ago
 Gabon foreign minister dies after heart attack at ..

Gabon foreign minister dies after heart attack at cabinet meeting: govt

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.