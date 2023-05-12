No Decisions Made on Extension of Grain Deal Yet, Negotiations Will Continue - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) No decisions have been made yet on the extension of the grain deal, negotiations are difficult and will continue, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik on Friday.

Delegations from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the UN held talks on the extension of the grain deal in Istanbul from May 10-11.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Thursday that the Black Sea Grain Initiative will cease to exist if there is no agreement on its extension by May 18.

"No, no decisions have been made yet. Negotiations are underway," the source said, noting that the talks are difficult, but "the main thing is that they continue."

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday that Ankara expects the parties to the grain deal to be able to agree on another extension of the agreement, as it is beneficial for everyone. The official said that the meeting was positive.