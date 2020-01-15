UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Decisions To Limit Flights To Mideast Made Yet - Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 39 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:29 PM

No Decisions to Limit Flights to Mideast Made Yet - Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov

The Russian authorities have not yet made decisions to introduce additional measures to limit flights in the Middle East region, the cabinet is following the situation, Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov told reporters Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The Russian authorities have not yet made decisions to introduce additional measures to limit flights in the middle East region, the cabinet is following the situation, Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov told reporters Wednesday.

"Without doubt, any tension creates additional anxieties.

The government very carefully, on the prime minister's instruction, monitors the situation on a daily basis. If it develops in line with the escalation scenario, additional measures will be taken," Akimov said.

"So far, we have no grounds to introduce additional measures to limit the use of airspace and ban flights to certain regions," he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Middle East Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

German GDP growth slows to 0.6% in 2019: official ..

40 seconds ago

Chinese Spring Gala Festival tomorrow

42 seconds ago

Italy arrests dozens over Mafia scam of EU funds

44 seconds ago

India, Russia Need to Join Forces in High-Tech Sec ..

46 seconds ago

Arada reports 33% growth in sales during full-year ..

15 minutes ago

NYUAD alumnus wins Zayed Sustainability Prize for ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.