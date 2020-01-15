No Decisions to Limit Flights to Mideast Made Yet - Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The Russian authorities have not yet made decisions to introduce additional measures to limit flights in the middle East region, the cabinet is following the situation, Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov told reporters Wednesday.

"Without doubt, any tension creates additional anxieties.

The government very carefully, on the prime minister's instruction, monitors the situation on a daily basis. If it develops in line with the escalation scenario, additional measures will be taken," Akimov said.

"So far, we have no grounds to introduce additional measures to limit the use of airspace and ban flights to certain regions," he said.