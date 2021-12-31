No Declaration of Intentions From Biden-Putin Talks, US Focus on Actions - US Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) As a result of negotiations between the presidents of Russia and the United States, no declarations of intentions have been made, but the US will continue to pay attention to actions, not words, when assessing Russia's dealings in and around Ukraine, a senior administration official said during a press briefing following a phone call between the two leaders.

"We are not going to draw conclusions, and there were certainly no declarations as to intentions from this conversation, but regardless, our focus is really on actions and on indicators, not on words at this point," the official said on Thursday when asked whether Putin had made a decision to invade Ukraine.