No Details on 'Poisoning' of Abramovich, Ukraine Delegates, Issue Raises Concern - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The United States has no details about the alleged poisoning of Russian businessman Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators, but the incident is one of concern, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"As for the stories on the poisoning I don't have any details on that, I've seen the report. What I can say is that it raises concerns (because) Russia has a real track record," Blinken said at a press conference with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in Rabat.

On Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators experienced symptoms of suspected poisoning after a meeting in Kiev on March 3.

On Tuesday, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied the reports, dismissing them as a "part of the information war." He confirmed that Abramovich has been involved in establishing certain contacts between Moscow and Kiev, but not as an official member of the Russian delegation.

Abramovich was present at Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Istanbul on Tuesday.