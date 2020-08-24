UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Detentions Conducted During Opposition Rally In Minsk - Belarusian Interior Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

No Detentions Conducted During Opposition Rally in Minsk - Belarusian Interior Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) There were no detentions during an opposition rally held in Minsk on Sunday, spokeswoman for the Belarusian Interior Ministry Olga Chemodanova told Sputnik.

"There were no people detained for committing offenses in Minsk [during the rally].

I will inform you additionally tomorrow about [detentions] across the country," Chemodanova.

When asked about the number of participants in the Minsk protest, the spokeswoman said that she would provide related information on Monday morning.

Related Topics

Protest Interior Ministry Minsk Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council organises virtual ..

53 minutes ago

Dubai Police officer participates in analysis, pub ..

2 hours ago

Pediatric intensive care unit launched in Dubai Ho ..

2 hours ago

104th open auto plates auction in Dubai brings in ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 response: Dubai Customs ensures continuit ..

3 hours ago

Conference on &#039;Role of Women in Fostering Val ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.