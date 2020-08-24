No Detentions Conducted During Opposition Rally in Minsk - Belarusian Interior Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) There were no detentions during an opposition rally held in Minsk on Sunday, spokeswoman for the Belarusian Interior Ministry Olga Chemodanova told Sputnik.

"There were no people detained for committing offenses in Minsk [during the rally].

I will inform you additionally tomorrow about [detentions] across the country," Chemodanova.

When asked about the number of participants in the Minsk protest, the spokeswoman said that she would provide related information on Monday morning.