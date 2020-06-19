No disagreements among members over EU borrowing for recovery: Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday said all European Union member states agreed that joint borrowing was necessary to finance the bloc's coronavirus recovery, after crunch EU talks on a proposed 750 billion euro fund

"Nobody called into question that the European Commission would issue bonds," Merkel told reporters.

Disagreements remained however over the size of the rescue package and how it would be split between grants and loans, she said, adding that Germany was pushing for "a swift agreement".

"It's no exaggeration to say we are facing the biggest economic challenge in the history of the European Union."