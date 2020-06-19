UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Disagreements Among Members Over EU Borrowing For Recovery: Merkel

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 07:54 PM

No disagreements among members over EU borrowing for recovery: Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday said all European Union member states agreed that joint borrowing was necessary to finance the bloc's coronavirus recovery, after crunch EU talks on a proposed 750 billion euro fund

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday said all European Union member states agreed that joint borrowing was necessary to finance the bloc's coronavirus recovery, after crunch EU talks on a proposed 750 billion euro fund.

"Nobody called into question that the European Commission would issue bonds," Merkel told reporters.

Disagreements remained however over the size of the rescue package and how it would be split between grants and loans, she said, adding that Germany was pushing for "a swift agreement".

"It's no exaggeration to say we are facing the biggest economic challenge in the history of the European Union."

Related Topics

German European Union Germany Split Euro Angela Merkel All Agreement Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Inflation on continuously declining trend, says NP ..

1 hour ago

No compromise on safety of the players for England ..

2 hours ago

Sane heading for Man City exit after rejecting dea ..

38 seconds ago

Call to utilize massive quantity of iron ore found ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police solve case of fire at Expo Dubai site

2 hours ago

KP-Budget-Speech-4-PESHAWAR

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.