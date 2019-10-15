UrduPoint.com
No Discussion By Russia, Turkey Of Extending Peace Spring Operation To Kobani - Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 12:20 AM

No Discussion by Russia, Turkey of Extending Peace Spring Operation to Kobani - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry on Monday refuted reports about Russia allegedly not minding Turkey to extend its military operation, dubbed "Peace Spring," in north Syria into the Kurdish-controlled town of Kobani.

"Media reports on this matter do not correspond to reality," the ministry said.

"During the negotiations with the Turkish colleagues, the matters pertaining to the expansion of Operation Peace Spring by the Turkish armed forces into the Syrian town of Kobani have not been discussed," the ministry added.

