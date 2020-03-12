UrduPoint.com
No Discussion To Postpone Constitution Amendment Vote, Preparations Continue - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 03:45 PM

Russia's Central Election Commission is going ahead with preparations for the 22 April citizens' vote on constitutional amendments with no discussions on changing the date due to coronavirus fears underway, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Russia's Central Election Commission is going ahead with preparations for the 22 April citizens' vote on constitutional amendments with no discussions on changing the date due to coronavirus fears underway, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"I can only say that now, at present, there are no indications in this regard, there are no recommendations in this regard, there are no discussions in this regard, and there are no decisions in this regard either," Peskov said, answering a reporter's question about the possibility of changing the voting date in connection with the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

"You know that the Central Election Commission is preparing for this vote, in fact, outreach work continues ... We are all carefully monitoring the situation," Peskov went on to say.

Peskov also said that the final decision on changing the date will be left to the coronavirus response center headed by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

